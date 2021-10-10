Lakers: Must Reads from the Past Week

Over the past week, the Lakers played three exhibition games, where they saw a lot of room for improvement. However, there were plenty of content off the games that we will recap here.

Lakers Were Not Favorites in Many Categories of the Annual GM Survey

The Lakers could definitely use the latest GM survey as motivation as they look to win a championship this year. Although the survey had the Lakers winning their conference with 80%, they came in as runner ups to win the title at 17% (Nets were favored 72%). Also, LeBron James was left off the top-6 to win this season’s MVP.

Pau Gasol Officially Retires from Basketball, and Lakers' Owner Makes It Clear If His Jersey Would be Retired

Jeanie Buss made it clear that Pau Gasol’s jersey will definitely hang in the rafters at Staples Center, and reiterated how there was never any doubt to that. Gasol helped the Lakers win two titles in 2010 and 2011.

DeMar DeRozan Reveals He Almost Went to the Lakers

The USC product got candid with the Athletic’s Shams Charania and revealed how he spent time with LeBron James about almost returning home and playing for the Lakers. He eventually signed with the Chicago Bulls and will play alongside former Lakers' Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

Former NBA Players Arrested in $4 Million NBA Health Insurance Fraud

According to Jonathan Dienst of NBC, 18 former players were indicted by the New York Federal Court of defrauding the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan by claiming fake reimbursement claims for dental and medical services they never intended to get. Compared to Wall Street fraud, $4 million is minuscule, but this health insurance established by the last CBA agreement from the NBPA was intended to help the elder players who desperately need the health care to survive. Candace Buckner of the Washington Post had great insight on this issue.