Lakers: National Pundit Blasts LeBron James for April Fools' Joke

April Fools' Day and social media make for quite the pair. It's now easier than ever to share a joke to the entire world. Only problem is, not all of the jokes land. Even if you're LeBron James.

LeBron took to Twitter to make and April Fools' joke that poked some fun at his recent run of missing games due to an ankle injury.

Considering that LeBron's Lakers are virtually out of playoff contention, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd roasted LeBron for his not-so-funny joke.

"There's nothing funny in Los Angeles about this Lakers mess. This franchise decided to give LeBron everything he wanted. They're on a six-game losing stream. They're sixteen games under .500. Don't joke about it. Like the Duke, [North] Carolina, Kansas kids, Villanova kids, at least pretend you care. They really do. We know you don't. Kind of pretend you care.

As sports fans know, once Cowherd gets rolling, he's hard to stop.

"You won. You get AD, you blew up the roster. You got your title. You got your brand, you made all your money. I don't resent any of it, but this is your mess too and it would be nice if you occasionally cared and owed it. That April Fool's Tweet landed exactly how it should've, really, really poorly."

The pundit isn't the only one who thinks that LeBron should shoulder significant blame for how the Lakers season has unfurled. Especially since it's no secret that LeBron has significant influence on roster personnel decisions.

In Cowherd's opinion, the Lakers poor season is no laughing matter.