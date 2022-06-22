Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Exec Explains Why Rival Teams Still Value Talen Horton-Tucker

Lakers: NBA Exec Explains Why Rival Teams Still Value Talen Horton-Tucker

Talen Horton-Tucker appears to have some trade value among NBA executives.

Talen Horton-Tucker appears to have some trade value among NBA executives.

Throughout last season, the Lakers were dangling Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, and a first-round pick in front of rival teams in a feeble attempt to improve the team's roster. LA was selling snake oil. Nunn wound up missing the entire season due to a right knee injury and Talen Horton-Tucker certainly didn't have the breakthrough year that many were hoping for. 

Despite his lackluster year though, some NBA teams are still Horton-Tucker believers according to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney. In fact, the anonymous Western conference executive believes most teams would be happy to have Horton-Tucker on their roster. 

"Every season he has been in the league, there has been COVID and the bubble and something that has gotten in the way of him making steps. But I think most of us would take him on our team in a minute. He is big (6-foot-4) and long, he can handle the ball, he can initiate the offense, he will be a good defender even if he is not there yet. He has value.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The exec also thinks Horton-Tucker's struggles are partly institutional. 

“I think, with Talen, obviously he did not get to where everyone wanted him to be that quickly.But he is 21 years old. He is playing for the Lakers and development is not the biggest thing there."

He isn't completely off base. Throughout the Jeanie Buss era, the Lakers have struggled to develop players. Former Lakers like Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram, and Ivica Zubac started reaching their full potential once they left the Lakers.

Last season, Horton-Tucker played 25.2 MPG, but shot just 41.6% from the field and 26.9% from the field in 60 games. 

It appears those numbers haven't scared off some teams which is good news for a Lakers team that is thin on talent and will explore any and all avenues to improve the roster this summer. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_13728300_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Holds Free Agent Mini-Camp That Includes Former Lottery Pick

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_18061505_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Watch LA G-Leaguer Attempt Mind-Bending Dunk

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
shaqoneal
News

Lakers: Tyronn Lue Retells a Disgusting Shaq Story From Their LA Playing Days

By Brenna White6 hours ago
USATSI_9776290_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Adds Milwaukee Bucks Video Coordinator to LA Coaching Staff

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Buries Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
kendrick nunn 10-6-21
News

Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Picks Up His Player Option for Next Season

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_11499480_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Former Second-Round Pick Exercises Option with Toronto Raptors

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_13947861_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Proposes Three-Team Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric EulauJun 21, 2022