Lakers: NBA Executive Thinks Anthony Davis Should Head to the Celtics in This Trade

The Lakers seem destined to make some sort of wild move this offseason. With how bad things have been this year, going into the next season with essentially the same roster would be a disaster. It would also be a waste of one of LeBron James' final seasons.

But what that move will be remains a mystery. They could get wild and consider dealing LeBron, especially with the way things have gone lately. But that seems to be the least-likely scenario given how difficult it would be to sell a trade like that to a fanbase.

But the idea of trading away Anthony Davis has been another idea that's gained traction lately. And one anonymous NBA executive told Heavy this week that a deal with the Boston Celtics might be just what both teams need.

“It was no secret Danny wanted him (in 2019). He would have given up Tatum in a heartbeat for AD. They wanted to offer Brown, but it would have come down to Tatum. And he would have done it in the end, I think. Now the Lakers would want Tatum back, but there is no way the Celtics do that. But put AD in a deal with Horton-Tucker for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith? The Lakers would have to consider that. I’d take it.”

Dealing away AD is likely something the Lakers would like to do as a last resort. They would also probably prefer to get some sort of draft compensation in the deal as well. But getting guys like Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown could certainly improve their roster.

Brown is owed about $55 million over the next two seasons. Smart should make $75 million over the next four seasons. That kind of team control could certainly appeal to the Lakers, even if they lose out on AD.

Would either team be willing to go through with the trade though? Given AD's questionable injury history, Boston could balk at that sort of offer. But the Lakers do need help all over the court. And bad.