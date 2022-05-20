Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Executives Breakdown LA's Plans for Russell Westbrook

Lakers: NBA Executives Breakdown LA's Plans for Russell Westbrook

Dan Woike of the LA Times reports that league executives don't quite know which direction the Lakers are leaning when it comes to Russell Westbrook.

Dan Woike of the LA Times reports that league executives don't quite know which direction the Lakers are leaning when it comes to Russell Westbrook.

Ever since the Lakers capped off a failure pile of a season, the league has been buzzing with what they'll do with Russell Westbrook this summer. For those holding out hope that the 33-year-old Westbrook somehow won't opt into the his $47M player-option, keep dreaming. He's going to be a major factor in the Lakers offseason plans.

Aging guards on the wrong side of 30 don't just flush $47M down the drain.

Dan Woike of The LA Times caught up with rival executives while attending the NBA Draft Lottery earlier this week. Here's what Woike is hearing from other teams:

"I’ve spoken with more than a handful of executives here in Chicago about the Lakers and Russell Westbrook, and there’s really no clarity in what the team is going to do. Most execs believe any Westbrook deal would require the Lakers sacrificing at least one future first, which is a hefty tax to pay with just a year left on his deal. Some think there might be a deal to be had where the Lakers simply take back long-term deals from other teams in exchange for more immediate cap relief."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Considering the Lakers reluctance to expend what little draft capital they have at the February deadline to jettison Westbrook, it seems like sending picks out to rid themselves of Russ is something the front office would like to avoid. 

As Woike mentions, bailing another team out from their long term commitments is another option the Lakers could pursue. A potential trade with either the Charlotte Hornets (centered around Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr.) or an Indiana Pacers deal (headlined by Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield) appears to be more likely at the moment. 

That is, if the Lakers decide that they have to trade Westbrook this summer.

However, a recent report suggests that Phil Jackson, who's an influential figure in LA's front office, is advising the Lakers to keep Westbrook and hire a head coach that can produce better results with the Russ-LeBron-AD triumvirate. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_5084178_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Scottie Pippen Believes One Key Factor Led to an Awful Season for LA

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_12182429_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Responds to Kevin Durant's Twitter Question

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_16154265_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Jason Kidd Credits Frank Vogel for Refining His Coaching Philosophies

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_5308572_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Phil Jackson Comparing Russell Westbrook Situation to Gary Payton in '04

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_8487262_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Kyrie Irving Admits His Immaturity Cost He and LeBron Titles

By Eric EulauMay 18, 2022
USATSI_17645797_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Compares Giannis Antetokounmpo to Peak LeBron James

By Eric EulauMay 18, 2022
USATSI_7634944_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Reveals the Most Challenging Moment of His Storied Career

By Eric EulauMay 18, 2022
USATSI_7201405_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq Blasts Comparisons of James Harden and Joel Embiid to Kobe-Shaq Era

By Eric EulauMay 17, 2022