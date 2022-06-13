Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Expert All-In on LeBron James Owning a Las Vegas Expansion Team

Lakers: NBA Expert All-In on LeBron James Owning a Las Vegas Expansion Team

LeBron James has caused some conversation by saying he wants to own a team.

LeBron James has caused some conversation by saying he wants to own a team.

The Lakers may not be the only team that LeBron James wants to be a part of. On a recent episode of his YouTube show "The Shop," James mentioned that he wants to own an NBA team one day, specifically in Las Vegas. 

Since James made that statement, there have been conversations about if the league should expand and if it would be a good idea. On the ESPN show "This Just In," David Jacoby discussed his reaction after the NBA commissioner gave a statement on the subject.  

"I love the idea that Adam Silver, at the end of this article, says 'We aren't discussing this at this time'. Really? You're not discussing this? You're telling me the same week it comes out that LeBron James is a billionaire, that 'we aren't discussing this'?"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Then Jacoby continued and talked about the probability of James owning an NBA team. 

"He [Lebron] isn't going to speak into a microphone on something like this unless he has information. The Podfather, Bill Simmons, was the first person who floated this idea to me and it all checks out. Lebron James will own a team in Las Vegas."

Now that LeBron James has officially become a billionaire, he has a lot of leverage when it comes to owning a team. He has the money and he knows the league just as much as he knows the game of basketball. 

With fans calling James the general manager of the Lakers, they should expect to see him as an owner one day of the Vegas expansion team. It may not happen soon, but it is definitely a big possibility. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18160196_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Lists Six Free Agent Centers LA Should Target

By Eric Eulau1 hour ago
USATSI_18518770_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Braves Superstar Mimics a Different Iconic LeBron James Celebration

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_17484773_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Provides Intriguing Detail about LA Assistant Coach

By Brenna White3 hours ago
USATSI_18062406_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Watch DeAndre Jordan and Malik Monk Battle It Out on Jimmy Kimmel Live

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
lebron james
News

Lakers: LeBron James Explains Why He's Always Tweeting During Playoffs

By Brenna White6 hours ago
USATSI_18514317
News

Lakers: LeBron James & Dwayne Wade React to Steph Curry's Monster Game

By Brenna White8 hours ago
USATSI_18002044
News

Lakers: Watch Anthony Davis Chow Down On Impressive Seafood Spread

By Brenna White9 hours ago
USATSI_11986282_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Might Be Following Tom Brady's Lead in More Ways Than One

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago