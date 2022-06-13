Lakers: NBA Expert All-In on LeBron James Owning a Las Vegas Expansion Team

The Lakers may not be the only team that LeBron James wants to be a part of. On a recent episode of his YouTube show "The Shop," James mentioned that he wants to own an NBA team one day, specifically in Las Vegas.

Since James made that statement, there have been conversations about if the league should expand and if it would be a good idea. On the ESPN show "This Just In," David Jacoby discussed his reaction after the NBA commissioner gave a statement on the subject.

"I love the idea that Adam Silver, at the end of this article, says 'We aren't discussing this at this time'. Really? You're not discussing this? You're telling me the same week it comes out that LeBron James is a billionaire, that 'we aren't discussing this'?"

Then Jacoby continued and talked about the probability of James owning an NBA team.

"He [Lebron] isn't going to speak into a microphone on something like this unless he has information. The Podfather, Bill Simmons, was the first person who floated this idea to me and it all checks out. Lebron James will own a team in Las Vegas."

Now that LeBron James has officially become a billionaire, he has a lot of leverage when it comes to owning a team. He has the money and he knows the league just as much as he knows the game of basketball.

With fans calling James the general manager of the Lakers, they should expect to see him as an owner one day of the Vegas expansion team. It may not happen soon, but it is definitely a big possibility.