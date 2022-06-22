Lakers: NBA Expert Buries Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

NBA summer speculation season has just begun. As usual, the Lakers are consistently linked to any big name player rumored to be available. Whether that's Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, or anyone in between. With the news that Kyrie Irving might be available via trade, some in the ever-expansive basketball internet universe have suggested that the Lakers should explore including Anthony Davis in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.

It's not the first time that Davis has been featured in wild trade speculation. Over the last couple of months, some have called for the Lakers to trade Davis to improve the organization's roster depth and perhaps recoup some of the draft capital the Lakers spent to acquire him back in the summer of 2019.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Lakers definitely aren't trading Davis this summer, even for Kyrie Irving.

"I've been told in no uncertain terms that Anthony Davis is not getting traded. Let's just get that out of the way, let alone, for Kyrie."

Davis is coming off his second injury-riddled season on the Lakers after he and LeBron powered the purple and gold to the 2020 championship. Davis played just 40 games last season due to a knee injury suffered in December and a mid-foot sprain in February.

After missing more games than he played in last year, and recently admitting that he hadn't shot a basketball for two months, Davis has drawn the ire of Lakers fans.

For now, Anthony Davis is staying put in Los Angeles.