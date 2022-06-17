Lakers: NBA Expert Calls Anthony Davis Out for 'Coasting' in the Regular Season

Anthony Davis week just keeps rolling. After admitting he hasn't shot a basketball in two months in a recent video, his name has been all around the internet basketball universe. Its not exactly the best reason for the Lakers to be in the news cycle, but its definitely the reason at the moment.

In a Tuesday edition of his podcast this week, The Ringer's Ryen Russillo had a segment that reviewed high profile NBA players' approval ratings from the NBA world at large, their basketball "Q-Score" so to speak. Anthony Davis was one of the players on the docket.

Russillo opened the Davis topic by laying out the highlights and lowlights of AD's resume. The injuries, the ring, the max extension, and Lakers fans' frustrations with the revelation about his post-regular-season practice habits.

Russillo believes that Davis is currently getting dragged through the mud to a bit of an extreme.

"This is somebody, it was fair to suggest when he was right and at his best, he was flirting with being a top-five player in this league. Saying that out loud now feels like it's absurd. I'm leaning towards he's getting beat up a little bit too much."

Wosny Lambre, who was a guest on the episode, highlighted Davis' strengths as one of the best two-way players in the league and just how dominant he was in the Lakers 2020 championship run.

Lambre then explained what's so frustrating about Anthony Davis as of late.

"My thing, when AD's played since the Finals in 2020, he has not been up to that level. At all. I would say he hasn't been close. There was moments in the 2021 season where he was just clearly coasting. He was clearly just, got my ring, got my money, I'm not really too worried about any of this. It's really early in the season. I don't really care about it. That's what's disappointing to me about AD."

At the moment, his take is one that a lot of Lakers fans aren't going to disagree with.