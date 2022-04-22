Lakers: NBA Expert Discusses Anthony Davis' Current Trade Value

A long offseason for the Lakers and their rabid fanbase has just begun. A ton of ideas and rumors have already started flying in the wake of a disastrous season that saw LA miss the playoffs. One idea that's been floated, as early as January, is the prospect of the Lakers trading away superstar big man Anthony Davis.

In a recent podcast, The Ringer's Ryen Russillo opined that trading the injury prone Davis right now would be difficult if the Lakers want to get proven NBA talent in return. He pointed to the recent history of teams being reticent to acquire stars with a long injury history. That's of course, if the Lakers front office desires to ship out Davis.

"There's one very consistent rule that can be broken at times, but it's fairly consistent in the NBA that teams when they have established players don't like to trade their established players for other established players that may be dealing with some sort of problem."

Russillo doesn't think the Lakers will receive a ton of favorable trade offers if they go out and shop Davis right now.

"If your saying Anthony Davis isn't healthy, LeBron wants to do something else, where's the trade where you're trading him [Davis] for established pieces that are coming back so the other team is restarting what they're doing with somebody that has injury concerns?"

The NBA expert, who's now votes on the NBA awards, including All-NBA teams, doesn't think a potential three-team trade involving Davis is out of the question, but likely a long shot.

"So yes, there could be a third team where the picks go to the other team, Davis goes to one, and then some established guys go somewhere else, but those trades kind of don't really happen that much. Again, not impossible. Impossible is not a word we use when we're talking about trades."

The stronger possibility is that the Lakers keep the duo of LeBron and Davis together for the coming season.