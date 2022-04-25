Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Expert Not Ready to Write-Off Anthony Davis

Lakers: NBA Expert Not Ready to Write-Off Anthony Davis

The Ringer's Ryen Russillo explains why Anthony Davis has earned some patience from Lakers fans.

The Ringer's Ryen Russillo explains why Anthony Davis has earned some patience from Lakers fans.

When healthy, Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the NBA. Problem is, the Lakers big man has not been healthy the last two seasons. Far from it. He's played in just 76 of the Lakers last 154 regular season games. 

As any fanbase would, the Lakers faithful have taken notice. Some have even supported the idea of trading the oft-injured Davis this offseason. 

One expert isn't exactly ready to rule out a return to greatness for Anthony Davis. The Ringer's Ryen Russillo explained why he's not ready to sell his Davis stock quite yet on an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. The Lakers superstar came up while the two NBA experts were having a conversation about the future of Zion on the New Orleans Pelicans.

"Here's what I do, if you show me a sliver of greatness, I'm going to try to hang with you as long as I possibly can. Think of this as a junior version of my Anthony Davis [take]. It's kind of like the Anthony Davis thing. Everyone of you guys thinks he sucks and he's going to suck for the rest of his career. I'm not there yet. I'm just not. Maybe I'll be wrong, but I'm as patient as someone that used to be great as I am resistant to anoint Herb Jones the building block over Zion."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It seems like decades ago, but Davis was a first-team All-NBA player in 2019-2020 and, along with LeBron, was a huge reason the Lakers won the 2020 title. 

Davis is injury prone. There's no debating that topic, but in defense of Davis, both of his serious injuries this year were on somewhat fluky plays. In December, Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels fell backwards into AD's knee on a somewhat routine offensive action the Lakers were running.

Davis sprained his MCL on the play and missed 17 games. He returned in late January. Then, 11 games later, AD suffered a foot injury after landing on Rudy Gobert's foot while going for a rebound. 

One could argue that both incidents were completely unavoidable.

Davis is still just 29-years-old. There's plenty of chapters to be written in his story. It's rare that a four-time All-NBA player just evaporates before even hitting 30. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James Dance and Enjoy His Vacation

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_8431003_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Columnist Sounds Off on the Portrayal of Jerry West in 'Winning Time'

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_17892930
News

Lakers: Former All-NBA Player Still Thinks LA Could’ve Made Playoff Run

By Brenna White6 hours ago
USATSI_17978458
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Doubts that LeBron James Will Sign Extension with LA

By Brenna White9 hours ago
USATSI_18082008_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Snoop Dogg Defends the Play of Russell Westbrook

By Brenna White22 hours ago
USATSI_15360457_168396005_lowres
News

NBA News: NFL Trying to Steal Christmas from NBA

By Eric EulauApr 24, 2022
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers 'Don't Care About Coaches' Says NBA Insider

By Eric EulauApr 24, 2022
USATSI_18048014_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Believes Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn On Trading Block

By Eric EulauApr 24, 2022