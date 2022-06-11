Lakers: NBA Hall-of-Famer Doesn't Believe Steph Curry Belongs in Kobe Class

As the NBA season is coming to an end, there are still two teams fighting it out for the Championship title. The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are heading to game five of the NBA Finals, but the conversation is still circling around the one and only Steph Curry.

Specifically, the big question is, can Steph Curry be ranked on the same level as Kobe Bryant. Well, according to Hall of Famer, Tracy McGrady in an interview with Chase Hughes, Steph Curry is not up there on the tier list with Kobe Bryant.

"We know Steph is like the 3-point God. But when it comes to putting him with [Michael Jordan] and these guys that won that level of championships; Kobe [Bryant] and Magic Johnson, I don't know where to rank him. I know he's pretty high. But I think those guys are in a different class than Steph Curry based off of [all of that]."

If game four does not change McGrady's mind, then nothing will. Steph Curry will continue to be one of the best in the league for his shooting skills as well as his ability to get a defender off of him when trying to score. Even when Celtics fans thought the game was over with two minutes left of game four, Curry went out on the court and reminded everyone of what he is really capable of.

McGrady continued and explained more why Steph Curry cannot take all of the credit for the Championship wins with the Warriors.

"They're on championship teams. K.D. came and joined the Warriors and became the best player and helped Steph win two more championships. But Steph wasn't the best player on that team."

Overall, Steph Curry will go down as one of the greats, but it may take winning another title for him to reach the status of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, at least for some people.