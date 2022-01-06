Lakers: NBA Hall of Famer Says Russell Westbrook is "Thinking Too Much"

Most conversations about the Lakers this year heavily involve Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s awkward fit on this Lakers team has been the subject of many a critique.

NBA Hall of Fame Gary Payton got in on the action this week. Payton appeared on an episode of the Warriors Draymond Green’s podcast “The Green Room” and voiced his opinions on Westbrook’s performance.

“I don’t this Russ is playing the way that he should be playing. It’s a new thing to him. To go, and be the man [for] so long and then you gotta go with AD and LeBron and you gotta give them the ball.”

Westbrook has spent the majority of his 14-year NBA career as a primary ball handler. Now, Russ is being asked to oscillate between ball dominant guard and off-ball perimeter player.

Payton believes the main problem is between Westbrook’s ears.

“He’s so much dominant on the basketball that he’s not doing the things he did. I think he’s thinking too much.”

Through Wednesday, Westbrook and the Lakers sit at 6th in the West (20-19).

To be clear, each and every deficiency the Lakers have cannot be put on Westbrook. Anthony Davis has been out since December 17th with a sprained MCL. The Lakers team defense has been vastly underwhelming - even when Davis was healthy.

As Payton mentions, Westbrook is new to this role. Even after 39 games, Russ is still adjusting to not always having the ball in his hands. He has a history of needing extended time to acclimate to new situations.

Westbrook is historically at his statical best in February and March.

The West has not been the meat grinder that it’s been in the past.

Westbrook has time to stop thinking too much and start excelling in his new role.