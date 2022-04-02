Lakers: NBA Insider Believes LA Could Explore Trading Anthony Davis This Summer

Barring a miracle of epic proportions, the Lakers will finish another season without winning the title. When a LeBron team falls short, and in this case, well short, of a championship, wholesale changes are usually in store in the offseason.

The Lakers will survey their options this summer to once again build a championship caliber roster. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that could lead to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and shadow general manager Kurt Rambis possibly trading injury-prone superstar forward Anthony Davis.

"I think it will be something that's discussed."

Windhorst did continue to state that he doesn't believe that trading away a superstar like Anthony Davis is a smart move.

"I think it would be a mistake because you're still talking about a guy when healthy, is a top-15 player. You're not going to be replacing it."

The reporter, who made his bones as a LeBron James expert, also talked about why LeBron might not be pushing as hard for roster-altering moves this offseason as he has in the past after his team fails to win a championship.

"He loves sitting at his house in Brentwood, drinking wine on his rooftop deck with his little fire pit out there. He likes being in LA. If it means he spends the next year and a half just chasing the Kareem record and that's his nightly motivation, that may be something that he's willing to do. Even though that's a departure from the LeBron that we've seen for most of his career."

The LeBron-Kareem talk has ratcheted up a level since LeBron passed Karl Malone in March for second all-time in points scored. Conceivably, LeBron could pass Kareem late next year, if not the following year.

It's been an ugly year for LeBron, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers, but it sounds like there's a strong possibility LA tries it's hand again in reshaping the roster around the two superstars this summer.