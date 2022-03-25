Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Insider Outlines Why LA Could Miss Play-In Tournament

ESPN's Brian Windhorst explains how the Lakers might not have a postseason at all.

The Lakers last hope to make the playoffs is the play-in tournament. Much of the talk, including on this website, has been about whether or not the Lakers will host the single elimination game between the ninth-seed and the tenth-seed. One insider cautions that Lakers fans should keep in mind that LA is currently just a game and a half up on the Spurs for the tenth-seed.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst talked about how the Lakers difficult remaining schedule, compared to that of the Spurs, could endanger the purple and gold's postseason hopes on an episode of the Hoop Collective podcast.

"Spurs have a significantly easier schedule and, right now, Spurs have the tie-breaker. The Lakers are probably going to get in. Anthony Davis is getting close to getting back. All I'm saying is, people are watching where the Lakers are, nine and ten [seed] - keep an eye on the Spurs. The Spurs have a significantly easier schedule. Especially over this next ten, 12 days over the Lakers."

Six of the LA's final nine games are against current playoff, not play-in, teams. Five of the six are on the road. Not to mention, two key games against the Pelicans who are the current ninth-seed. 

The Spurs however get to enjoy a much softer schedule. Three of their final nine are against teams (Blazers and Rockets) actively trying to lose to improve their draft positioning. San Antonio does finish their slate with four consecutive games against playoff teams, but have the opportunity to fatten up on Western Conference bottom feeders before hand.

Long story long, LA will not be able to sleep walk, like they have all season, and get into the play-in tournament. The talk has all been about catching the Pelicans, but staying ahead of the Spurs needs to be part of the conversation. 

