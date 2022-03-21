Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Insider Proposes 'Wild' Trade Idea for Russell Westbrook

Eric Pincus outlines an intriguing trade idea to get Russell Westbrook out of Los Angeles this summer.

This disappointing Lakers season is an overflowing bowl of "what-if?". What if Anthony Davis stayed healthy? What if the Lakers didn't trade for Russell Westbrook this past summer? What would the team look like with Alex Caruso instead of Talen Horton-Tucker? 

One thing is for sure, Westbrook is very unhappy with playing in Los Angeles. 

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Westbrook and the Lakers have "mutual interest" in re-locating the former MVP this summer.

Trading Westbrook this summer is no small feat -the guard has a $47.1M player option that he's all but guaranteed to exercise. 

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report proposed a highly creative four-team trade that would help Westbrook escape from LA.

"A wild (but cap-worthy) four-team fake trade idea like Westbrook to the Thunder, with Mason Plumlee and Hayward from Charlotte (plus Muscala) to the Pacers, plus Myles Turner to the Hornets and Brogdon, Hield and Favors to the Lakers is a lot to digest. Players like Plumlee, Muscala and Favors can go elsewhere, and P.J. Washington could make some sense for the Thunder but would require additional salary out of OKC."

The salary cap strategist believes that the Lakers would likely have to include both their 2027 and 2029 first-round to get Westbrook off of their books in his trade proposal. 

Pincus didn't undersell it, his trade idea is a lot to digest. The Lakers only needed to include the 2027 pick at this year's deadline to send Westbrook to Houston in exchange for John Wall and they reportedly declined

Perhaps Pelinka and shadow GM Kurt Rambis would find bringing in Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield much more appealing than acquiring the oft-injured Wall. A quartet of LeBron, AD, Brogdon, and Hield would surely be more formidable than the triumvirate of LeBron, AD, and Westbrook.

The Lakers have some soul-searching to do this summer, but finding a trade partner for Westbrook should be at the top of the list. 

