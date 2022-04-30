Lakers: NBA Insider Provides Update on LA's Pursuit of Utah's Quin Snyder

The Lakers are in need of a head coach. Presumably, they need a coach who can command the locker room and who is an established name. Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder might fit the bill.

Snyder's name first popped up in the Lakers head coaching rumor mill back in March after it was becoming clear that LA was going to fire Frank Vogel.

Today, Substack's Marc Stein provided some additional insight in the Lakers possibly hiring Snyder this offseason.

"The Lakers' interest in Snyder as a successor to Frank Vogel is serious, sources say. There is nonetheless ongoing skepticism in coaching circles that Snyder would want to move from Utah — where he has enjoyed a considerable amount of control and influence — to take over the LeBron James-led Lakers in their current state after the never-ending chaos that engulfed Vogel's last two seasons."

Stein kindly reminded Lakers fans that if Snyder signs up to coach the purple and gold, he's also signing up to deal with the Rambi.

"Vogel, remember, wasn't allowed to choose any of his primary assistant coaches and had to take constant input from Lakers front office adviser Kurt Rambis."

The reporter's comments go hand-in-hand with other reports that how the Lakers handled Vogel's ousting will impact Snyder's willingness to join the organization.

The NBA reporter also noted that the coach has one year remaining on his current contract with the Jazz and that the coach has repetitively declined overtures from the Danny Ainge led front office about a contract extension. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Snyder has the option of renewing the pact for the 2023-2024 season.

If the Jazz don't fire Snyder, which doesn't seem to be on the table, the Lakers would have to provide draft compensation for Snyder.

The Jazz head coach is expected to hold a press conference next week and questions of his future will inevitably be asked. How the onetime Lakers assistant answers them reveal whether or not he plans on staying with the Jazz and if a move to Los Angeles is a possibility.