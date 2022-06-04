Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Insiders Says Darvin Ham Was Not LA's 'Preferred Choice'

Marc Stein of Substack reports that Juwan Howard, not Darvin Ham, was the Lakers number one head coaching candidate.

There was no shortage of names on the Lakers list for head coaching candidates. They ranged from unrealistic (Doc Rivers, Quin Snyder, and Nick Nurse), conservative (Kenny Atkinson and Terry Stotts), and unproven (Adrian Griffin and Darvin Ham). The Lakers went with Ham, but according to Marc Stein of Substack, none of those names were LA's top choice.

In a article published yesterday, the NBA reporter noted how Juwan Howard was the number one name on the board for the Lakers front office.

"The most interesting thing I've heard while we wait for Ham's official introduction is that, according to the latest buzz in league coaching circles, Michigan's Juwan Howard was the Lakers' preferred candidate among the various coaches to whom they were linked who were under contract elsewhere and thus ultimately unavailable — ahead of Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers and Utah’s Quin Snyder."

In late May, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Juwan Howard turned down a "overture" from LA to become the Lakers next head coach. But per Stein, it was more than an overture, it was a "the job is yours if you want it".

"Howard made it clear in turn throughout the Lakers' 47-day search that — despite his long associations with both James and Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka — he had no interest in leaving behind the college game at Michigan and the opportunity to coach sons Jace and Jett next season."

As Stein wrote, Howard has a strong relationship with LeBron James from his time as a player and coach in Miami. Getting LeBron's approval of the hire is key, but at least for now, LeBron seems to also be on-board with the hiring of Ham.

The Lakers didn't get their top choice, but they still might have landed a coach that can help fix a dysfunctional franchise. 

