Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: NBA Players Who Are Unvaccinated Will Be Unable To Play In Canada

    The new rules for vaccinations are very stringent.
    Author:

    It has been increasingly more difficult for NBA players to play basketball if they choose to remain unvaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic. Those rules just got even more difficult and now have the full force of the law behind them.

    That's a Woj bomb, for sure. If one oversimplified this, the conclusion would be made that once a player entered Canada to play the Raptors, they'd be stuck in Toronto afterward, but per new law in Canada, they'd never arrive there anyway.

    Unvaccinated players won't be able to enter Canada to play the Raptors. Even if they did, the US would not allow them back if they were in the US on a work visa. These rules aren't NBA-related. The NBA is bound by the laws of Canada and the United States. 

    For unvaccinated players, anonymity is also something that won't be given to them, as the NBA has announced that "teams must furnish the league office with a list of unvaccinated players by Friday," according to a memo ESPN was able to obtain

    Read More

    This only affects a very small amount of players. The NBA has said that 97% of the players are already vaccinated and that 60% of the players have been given the booster as well. 

    The decision to get vaccinated against a pandemic that has come in large waves and has not dissipated enough to end concerns has become a very divisive subject. Unfortunately for the health and safety of everyone, it has become a politicized topic when there was no need for it to be. The NBA is a business. Aside from having to adhere to the rules of the countries the games are played in, the NBA has the right to run its business however it chooses within those lawful boundaries. Players who refuse to get vaccinated have that right, but the NBA also has the right to disallow them to play.

    USATSI_16932485
    News

    Lakers: NBA Players Who Are Unvaccinated Will Be Unable To Play In Canada

    1 hour ago
    lebronruss
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Says His Chemistry With Russell Westbrook Needs More Time

    1 hour ago
    lebron-james-flummuxed
    News

    Lakers LeBron James Responds to Criticism Against Frank Vogel

    16 hours ago
    kendrick nunn usa today 10-6-21
    News

    Lakers: Distressing Kendrick Nunn Recovery Timeline News

    18 hours ago
    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Gives An Update On His Health

    19 hours ago
    carmelo anthony usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Stresses the Need to Win Their Next Game

    20 hours ago
    staples center usa today
    News

    Lakers: Staples Center Sign Coming Down in LA, Paving Way For New Name

    22 hours ago
    ShaqKobe
    News

    Lakers: Former NBA Guard Says Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal Were Too Much To Stop

    Dec 6, 2021