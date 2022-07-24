Lakers: NBA Writer Proposes Crazy Five-Team Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving Trade

Everyone from basketball fans to NBA media love concocting wild trades on the infamous ESPN trade machine. The trade machine is a great tool to test out the financial viability of out-of-the-box trade ideas, team chemistry and trade reports be dammed. One insider put together an admittedly "absurd" five-team trade involving Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Donovan Mitchell.

Bleacher Reports's Andy Bailey put together a mind-boggling theoretical trade in an attempt to satisfy what each member of the star-studded quartet reportedly desires, a new team.

It's a doozy of an idea, so buckle up.

Lakers Receive:

-Kyrie Irving, Patrick Beverley (can't be traded until August 30th), and Dario Saric

Nets Receive:

-Mikal Bridges, Talen Horton-Tucker, Cameron Payne, 2025 first from Phoenix, 2027 first from Phoenix, 2027 first from LA, a 2029 first from Phoenix, a 2029 first from New York

Jazz Receive

-Russell Westbrook, Quentin Grimes, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier, Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet, 2023 first from New York, 2023 first from Phoenix, 2025 first from New York, 2027 first from New York, 2029 first from LA

Suns Receive

-Kevin Durant, Bojan Bogdanovic

Knicks Receive

-Donovan Mitchell and Cam Thomas

It's certainly a lot to digest, but on the Lakers side of things, it would accomplish two goals: landing Kyrie Irving, and adding bench depth with Saric and Beverley.

Among the many, countless hurdles in Bailey's purely theoretical blockbuster, that would assuredly break the internet, is the Lakers being willing to send out both of their future firsts (2027 and 2029).

However, ESPN Brian Windhorst believes that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss would be willing to re-visit sending out both future firsts if she believes it gives LA a legitimate chance to win their 18th championship.

Hat's off to Bailey for putting together a mind-bending multi-team trade, but as the writer admits, it's nothing more than a fantasy.