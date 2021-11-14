Lakers Need to Figure Out How to Rebound

Buried amongst the inconsistencies and the myriad of injuries already this season, the Lakers are still finding their footing 13 games into the regular season. After traditional big men were absent from last year’s roster, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka decided to bring back Dwight Howard and add DeAndre Jordan to protect Anthony Davis and out-rebound teams.

Fans that have been watching closely probably realize how badly the Lakers have been out-rebounded this season. Out of the 13 games they have played, the Lakers have been out-rebounded by their opponent nine times.

Per teamrankings.com, the Lakers right now rank 26th in the league in defensive rebounding of 74.7%. The team ranked 4th at 79.7% last season, and 3rd at 79.5% during their championship season.

Outside of Anthony Davis, rebounding across the board has gone down for guys like Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard. Last year, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma averaged over six rebounds each. This season outside of Davis and Westbrook, no Laker is averaging over six rebounds a game.

A lot of that has to do with the personnel with this current roster. Minus LeBron, a lot of the wings are much smaller in years past (only Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza are listed above 6’ 7”). The other wings on the squad are listed under 6’ 5”. When you have big men busy boxing out, creating space for teammates to pick up loose rebounds, it does not help if teammates on the court are undersized. Opposing players are punishing the Lakers on the glass, both offensively and defensively.

Almost everyone is clamoring for the Lakers to play Anthony Davis at the five more. What many do not realize is that these lineups don't do the team any good in terms of rebounding. Although the sample size is small, almost every variation of Davis at the five has a defensive rebound rating under 75%.

Both James and Trevor Ariza are both listed at over 6’ 8”, so whenever they do come back, hopefully the second chance points for opponents go down more. Currently, the only other forward that is length is Sekou Doumbouya, but coach Frank Vogel has not played him much in meaningful minutes. For this current construction of the team, the options are dire, but the team is going to need to clean up this department if they want to stay in contention.