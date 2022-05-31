Skip to main content
Lakers: New Dodgers Outfielder is a Massive Fan of the Purple and Gold

Kevin Pillar isn't just a casual Lakers fan.

Over the weekend, the Dodgers promoted veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar. Pillar, who grew up in the LA Valley, grew up as a diehard Dodgers and Lakers fan. Sure, you hear it all the time from athletes in other sports, "I'm a huge Lakers fan!", but Pillar has the credentials to back it up. 

Pillar, who played his high school ball at Chaminade in West Hills, CA, named his daughter, after his childhood idol - Kobe Bryant. Although the spelling is a little different, Kobie bears the name of her father's sports hero. 

According to SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson, Pillar, also has Kobe embroidered on his glove.

It's just another testament to how Kobe captivated fans from all walks of life, even baseball players. 

