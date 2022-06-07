Lakers: New LeBron James Workout Video Surfaces Over the Weekend

Regardless how each Lakers fan feels about LeBron, one thing you can't take away from him is that he does everything humanly possible to stay in peak physical shape. It's been reported in the past that LeBron spends upwards of a million dollars a year on his body, and it shows.

This past season, LeBron posted the second-highest scoring average of his career (30.3 PPG) in his age 37 season.

Over the weekend, the account @hotfreestyle posted a video of the Lakers superstar working out to Future's "Forever Eva".

LeBron isn't used to an extended offseason, but by all accounts, it looks like he staying game ready.