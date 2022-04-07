Skip to main content
Lakers: New Orleans Pelicans Ruthlessly Troll Anthony Davis and LA

The New Orleans Pelicans did not forget how Anthony Davis finished his New Orleans career.

The Lakers getting eliminated from play-in tournament contention meant many things. It meant that for the second time in four years, LeBron will miss the playoffs with the Lakers. It meant that for the first time ever, a top two preseason title favorite failed to make the playoffs. It also provided a golden opportunity for Anthony Davis' former team to roast him on twitter.

Davis played his first seven NBA seasons in New Orleans before requesting a trade in 2019. Which inevitably led to the relationship between Davis and the Pelicans souring even further than before.

Davis did not play the final seven games for the Pelicans and wore a shirt with a not so subtle message to the Pelicans last game of the season against the Warriors. This is the social media age, so of course, it's on the internet forever. 

The Pelicans took to Twitter after Davis and the Lakers were eliminated. Clearly, the Pelicans did not forget Davis' wardrobe choice for his final game with the organization. 

There's multiple levels of irony at play here. The Pelicans, who are in the midst of a rebuild, will finish at least one game better than Davis' championship-or-bust Lakers  this season. New Orleans also gets the Lakers first-round draft pick this year if it falls outside of the top four. 

Not only did the Pelicans beating LA three times in the span of five weeks help their play-in tournament odds, it also improved the value of the Lakers pick that they themselves own. 

They had to wait three years, but the Pelicans finally got a little bit of revenge on their former franchise player. It might be in more ways than one. 

