Lakers News: 11-Time Champion Coach Endorses Dan Hurley Joining LA
The rumors that the Los Angeles Lakers are now pursuing UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley have changed everything for the team. There were rumors that former NBA player JJ Redick was the frontrunner but with this news, Hurley could make the transition to the professional ranks.
While nothing is set in stone, UConn Huskies women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma seemed to endorse the idea of Hurley heading to Los Angeles. While on the Dan Patrick Show, Auriemma said he was with Hurley recently and had some interesting thoughts on his potential move.
"I think you could win a lot of championships with the Lakers, more so than a guy who's never coached."
Hurley is coming off winning two NCAA Championships with the Huskies, giving him some major credibility on the sidelines. If he is hired, the Lakers would be getting one of the most sought-after coaches on the market.
Los Angeles has been looking for a new head coach who can build with the team in the present and in the future. Hurley could present both those things for the Lakers if given the job but he could always stay at UConn.
The pressure of winning in Los Angeles could see him stay in college, opening the door for Redick to remain the frontrunner. Whatever happens, the Lakers seem to be getting closer to making a decision.
More Lakers: Report: Lakers to Make 'Massive' Offer to Accomplished College Basketball Coach