Lakers News: 3 Starters Land on Injury Report Ahead of Spurs Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to snap their three-game losing streak on Wednesday in their second leg of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs.
L.A. is coming off an ugly loss on Tuesday, and they'll look to bounce back in a big way. However, the Lakers have three starters on the injury report, plus backup center Jaxson Hayes is ruled as doubtful.
Davis is probable and will continue to be on the injury report due to his left plantar fasciitis.
Knecht and Reddish are listed as questionable. Knecht is dealing ith a rigth quad contustion. Reddish has left ankle soreness.
As for Hayes, he reaggravated the same ankle issue that kept him out of the lineup for two weeks.
It was initially reported that Hayes had injured his right ankle, but after further examination, it was found that he had re-injured the same ankle.
Hayes, 24, played in 17 minutes for the Lakers in their blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns, finishing with seven points and four rebounds. The Lakers suffered yet another blowout loss, this time by 27 points, 127-100.
With Hayes out, the Lakers will look to their two-way center Christian Koloko for some production off the bench. Koloko has played in nine games this season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.4 blocks while shooting 72 percent from the field and 9.3 minutes of action.
Koloko will now serve as the backup center to Davis, and he'll have his hands full with star center Victor Wembanyama.
The Lakers had recently upgraded Hayes after he had missed nearly two weeks due to a left ankle issue. The Lakers have been thin at the frontcourt position, and Hayes' return was supposed to be a massive help.
Prior to Tuesday's game, Hayes had been huge for L.A. as the backup center to Davis. In 10 games outside of Tuesday's, he averaged 6.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks. Hayes also shoots 70.6 percent from the field and 79 percent from the free-throw line in 17.5 minutes of action.
This past offseason, Hayes exercised his $2.4 million player option for this season to remain in the purple and gold. After a tough season last year, he knew his market in free agency wouldn't be too hot, so he did the smart thing and took advantage of his player option.
The Lakers have been severely thin this season, especially in their frontcourt. It won't get any better for Wednesday's match, as they will remain thin; on top of that, they are currently on a three-game losing streak.
L.A. is coming off of two back-to-back blowout losses, and the third quarter has been their Achilles heel. The Lakers showed no effort in the past three games in the third quarter, which is a big part of why they are in a rut.
L.A. will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss and get back to their winning ways.
