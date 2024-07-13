Lakers News: 4-Time All-Star Wants To Team Up With LeBron James
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their offseason, the roster still needs some work. Following an early playoff exit this past season, the Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham and brought in former NBA guard JJ Redick to take over.
While Redick may have a better sense of how to maximize the roster, the talent on the team needs work. Los Angeles has backed itself into a corner regarding how to build out the roster so general manager Rob Pelinka has some work to do.
The team still has stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it, giving them a fighting chance no matter who else is around them. But having the stars gives the Lakers credibility around the league for the potential for others to want to join.
While at the ESPYs, Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green was asked if there was any current NBA player that he would want to team up with and he easily mentioned James.
Green and James have been good friends for years so his answer should come as no surprise to anyone that has been paying attention. Pairing the two up would make for some real entertainment as they are two of the more competitive players in the NBA.
However, both players have recently signed new deals with their respective teams so the likelihood of this happening is low. Never say never but unless one of the two wants to demand a trade with the other team, it will remain just a pipedream.
More Lakers: Lakers Add Two More Players To Summer League Roster