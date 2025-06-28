Lakers News: Adou Thiero Reacts to Being Drafted by LA
The Los Angeles Lakers made a decision to trade up in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft to take Arkansas forward Adou Theiro. They moved up almost 20 spots in order to get him.
In executing the trade, the Lakers put themselves in the second apron because they sent cash in the deal to the Bulls. It was a puzzling trade in the moment.
Yet, they seemed to have made the move because they were targeting Theiro. He became the first draft pick of the Lakers during the 2025 NBA Draft.
Read more: Lakers' Bronny James Confirmed for Summer League
Theiro was happy that the Lakers went up and got him in the draft. In his first message since being drafted by the Lakers, he was very grateful to be drafted by Los Angeles.
"It's a blessing. I'm just grateful hear my name called at the end of the day. But just to join a great organization like the Lakers...I can't even put into words."
Thiero is clearly very pleased to be headed to Los Angeles. He is headed to an organization that has championship aspirations next season and for the next couple of seasons.
The next step for Thiero is to play well in Summer League and try to make the team. There's a good chance he starts his career in the G-League, which would probably be best for his development, anyway.
Los Angeles is hopeful that they got a good player for Thiero. They are hoping he can be a good perimeter defender, just as he was in college.
More Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Not Expected to Take Pay Cut: Report
The Lakers are more in win-now mode, so they won't have a lot of young guys who crack the rotation this season. They are going to have more veterans on the roster to help them win a title.
Of course, the Lakers still need to get a center this summer. That will likely happen in some sort of trade since they are now in the second apron after trading up to draft Thiero.
Last year with the Razorbacks, Thiero averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Draft-Day Trade Will Have Huge Financial Implications
Lakers' Austin Reaves Has Reportedly Made Decision on Contract Extension
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.