Lakers News: Adrian Wojnarowski Labels Former East Coach As 'Name to Watch' In HC Search
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their head coaching search, we are starting to get more names being linked to them. However, only a few of them are serious contenders for the job and Los Angeles is expected to begin conducting interviews shortly.
Names such as JJ Redick, Kenny Atkinson, and Ty Lue have all been connected to the team. But ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added another name to the mix, former Charlotte Hornets head coach and current New Orleans Pelicans associate coach, James Borrego.
Wojnarowski said that Borrego is a "name to watch" for the Lakers, showing that they may be leaning toward bringing in a more experienced coach. While Borrego isn't the best name of available coaches, maybe Los Angeles believes he can maximize this roster.
He did help the Hornets improve every year that he was in charge but players tended to be frustrated with his minutes at times. The Lakers' job is also much more pressure-filled than what he experienced in Charlotte so one may wonder if he can handle that.
Whoever ends up coaching the Lakers must understand that it's more than just coaching a basketball team. They have to manage all the expectations and weight that come with it, which may turn off some people.
But the Lakers will do their due diligence to find the correct person to lead the way. They can't afford to miss on this coaching hire, otherwise, it will be more of the same going forward.
