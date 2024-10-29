Lakers News: Anthony Davis Already Wins Major Award Under JJ Redick's System
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week following an outstanding first three games of the season. Davis is the first player to win the award this season along with Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, who won the award for the Eastern Conference.
Davis has previously won the Player of the Week award several times, and most recently won in March 2024.
Davis averaged 34 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game over the Lakers first week of the season. The nine-time NBA All-Star has proven to be a pivotal reason for why the Lakers have started the season 3-0, their best start in over a decade since 2011.
The 31-year-old began his hot start during the Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis started the season off with a double-double, finishing the game with 36 points, 16 points, and four assists to help the Lakers defeat the Timberwolves110-103. He followed that up three days later in the win over the Suns with 35 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
Lakers superstar forward LeBron James took over as the team's leading scorer in their third game against the Sacramento Kings, leading the Lakers on a firey fourth-quarter comeback, but Davis still recorded another strong outing with 31 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in the 131-127 victory.
Davis is currently tied with Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic for the league lead in points per game. He also ranks sixth in the NBA in blocks per game, and tied for 11th in rebounds.
First year head coach JJ Redick has prioritized involving Davis in the offense early in the season, and opening up shooting opportunities for the superstar. The efforts have paid off as Davis has lived up to that role, and James even called him the "focal point" of the team's offense. James added that it's the team's job to feed Davis the ball and give him these chances to take over the game.
The 31-year-old is off to a hot start, and barring injury, there should be no reason why he shouldn't continue to be dominant.
Davis and the Lakers will get the chance to continue his hot start as they take on the Suns on Monday.
More Lakers:
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Still in Awe of LeBron James Despite Years of Being Teammates
Lakers' JJ Redick Addresses Car Wash Film Study Claims by Former All-Star