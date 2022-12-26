The Lakers got some tough news on Friday when they announced Anthony Davis would be out indefinitely with his right foot injury. While the bad news was pouring in, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski did give Laker fans some hope.

Not only did he say AD would be re-evaluated in a week to 10 days, but he also said he could be back as early as January.

"The Lakers and Davis will remain cautious on the injury, but there’s hope that there could be a pathway to resuming play sometime shortly after the re-evaluation in early January."



Davis was the Lakers' best player early in the season, playing at an MVP level on both ends of the court. His loss will not be easy to overcome, but if they can get him back in January, they'll be in great position to remain in contention for the playoffs — or at the very least, the play-in tournament.

The Lakers have greatly missed AD on both sides of the court, and need him healthy to truly contend in the Western Conference. They also can't make any trades without knowing when he'll be back, and with LeBron James about to turn 38-years-old, they can't really waste another one of his seasons.

So hopefully, Woj is giving Laker fans more than false hope, and AD could make a return sooner rather than later. The Lakers' season kind of relies on that.