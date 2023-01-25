Lakers News: Anthony Davis 'Could Return' Wednesday Against Spurs

Anthony Davis has been out since December 16 with a right foot injury. The Lakers have done a pretty job good of hanging around in his absence, going 10-9 in the 19 games he's missed. However, he's very close to returning to the court, and could be back as early as Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, according to head coach Darvin Ham

In the TNT broadcast of the Lakers/Clippers Tuesday night game, sideline reporter Stephanie Ready said she spoke to Ham before the game, who had some very good news regarding Davis.

"Head Coach Darvin Ham told me before the game that he could play as early as tomorrow," Ready said about Davis. "They said it depends on how he feels when he wakes up tomorrow, but it's looking very good that Anthony Davis could return to action for [the] Lakers tomorrow against the Spurs."

This would be incredible news for the Lakers, as they fight to get back into the playoff picture. The Western Conference is so tight right now, that entering Tuesday's game, the 12th-seeded Lakers were just two games back of the Clippers for the No. 5 seed.

The quicker AD gets back, the better chance the Lakers have of not only making that push into the playoff picture, but also making another win-now trade ahead of the deadline.

The Lakers did their job in AD's absence, but it's time for them to be fully loaded for the second half of the season. That potentially starts Wednesday in San Antonio.

