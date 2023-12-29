Lakers News: Anthony Davis Details How Team Effort Beat Hornets

If Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis keeps this up much longer, he's going to be named to his ninth All-Star team.

Per Greg Beacham of The Associated Press, Davis detailed how his 26-point, eight-rebound, four-block effort through three quarters was just part of a LA's group effort in vanquishing the Charlotte Hornets, 133-112, on Thursday.

To wit, the Lakers notched 41 dimes, their most this year to date.

“Guys were playing for each other, playing the right way,” Davis said. “Anytime I'm able to bank some minutes, especially going into a tough back-to-back in Minnesota and New Orleans, it helps us as a team.”

LeBron James scored 17 points and dished out 11 assists, like Davis just through three quarters, as Darvin Ham gave his superstars the fourth quarter off with the game already in hand.