Lakers News: Anthony Davis Has Been Putting in the Work After Shocking Admission

Anthony Davis is a superstar... when healthy. The Lakers star forward has struggled mightily these past two seasons because of injury. After a dominant 2019-2020 season, which was his first as a Laker, AD averaged 26.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.3 BPG. Those numbers led to First Team All-NBA and First team All-Defense selections and a NBA Championship.

That was his last healthy season in which he played 62 games. However, in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons, the eight-time All-Star has only played a combined 76 games in the possible 154 games he could have played in.

Back in mid-June, Davis shocked everyone when a video was posted of him saying that he hasn't shot a ball since April 5th. Everyone immediately took to social media and gave their takes on the situation

And due to that, it looks like Davis took that personally. According to Marc Stein, the 2020 NBA Champ has been getting ready for the 2022-2023 season with a renewed sense of commitment to his craft.

Anthony Davis' surprising disclosure in mid-June that he hadn't shot a basketball since early April might have been a blessing in disguise. Davis, by all accounts, has been working out with increased diligence ever since his comments generated a wave of strong criticism.

This season is a make or break season for the 29-year-old who will be going into his 11th season. Many expect a lot from Davis and many expect him to get hurt again.

AD has been hearing all the chatter and criticism on his health and is putting in the work. Recent video of AD working on his free throws and three-point shot with shooting coach Chris Matthews, famously known as Lethal Shooter, certainly suggest that.

Lethal Shooter has been posting videos of his workouts with the 6'11 big man on his Instagram account. Letting those social media coaches know that they been working out everyday at 4:50 am.

The Lakers forward will have a lot of eyes on him this upcoming season and we will see if he shuts up the doubters or sadly, proves them right.