Skip to main content
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Has Been Putting in the Work After Shocking Admission

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Has Been Putting in the Work After Shocking Admission

Lakers forward Anthony Davis must play at an MVP level this season in order to silence the doubters.

Anthony Davis is a superstar... when healthy. The Lakers star forward has struggled mightily these past two seasons because of injury. After a dominant 2019-2020 season, which was his first as a Laker, AD averaged 26.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.3 BPG. Those numbers led to First Team All-NBA and First team All-Defense selections and a NBA Championship. 

That was his last healthy season in which he played 62 games. However, in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons, the eight-time All-Star has only played a combined 76 games in the possible 154 games he could have played in. 

Back in mid-June, Davis shocked everyone when a video was posted of him saying that he hasn't shot a ball since April 5th. Everyone immediately took to social media and gave their takes on the situation

And due to that, it looks like Davis took that personally. According to Marc Stein, the 2020 NBA Champ has been getting ready for the 2022-2023 season with a renewed sense of commitment to his craft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Anthony Davis' surprising disclosure in mid-June that he hadn't shot a basketball since early April might have been a blessing in disguise. Davis, by all accounts, has been working out with increased diligence ever since his comments generated a wave of strong criticism.

This season is a make or break season for the 29-year-old who will be going into his 11th season. Many expect a lot from Davis and many expect him to get hurt again. 

AD has been hearing all the chatter and criticism on his health and is putting in the work. Recent video of AD working on his free throws and three-point shot with shooting coach Chris Matthews, famously known as Lethal Shooter, certainly suggest that.

Lethal Shooter has been posting videos of his workouts with the 6'11 big man on his Instagram account. Letting those social media coaches know that they been working out everyday at 4:50 am. 

The Lakers forward will have a lot of eyes on him this upcoming season and we will see if he shuts up the doubters or sadly, proves them right. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_14087279_168396005_lowres
News

NBA News: Boston Celtics Legend Bill Russell Passes Away at Age 88

By Eric Eulau52 minutes ago
lebron james 11-28-21
News

Lakers Rumors: League Experts Believe LeBron James Could Leave LA In 2024

By Ryan Menzie3 hours ago
lakers court logo usa today
News

Lakers: Insider Reveals Steep Price Teams Are Asking from LA in Trade Scenarios

By sricardoklein@gmail.com16 hours ago
USATSI_9727914_168396005_lowres
News

Former Teammates Oladipo and Westbrook Workout Together as Their "Revenge Tours Continue"

By Kristilyn Hetherington18 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers Rumors: Agent Suggests LA Waiting for Deadline to Trade Russell Westbrook

By Ryan Menzie20 hours ago
USATSI_17388135_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Reacts to Playing with LeBron James in Drew League

By Ryan Menzie22 hours ago
USATSI_16113154_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Forward Trolls Steph Curry's First Pitch at Oakland A's Game

By Ryan MenzieJul 30, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Breaking Scoring Record in LA is 'Depressing' Says Analyst

By Ryan MenzieJul 30, 2022 11:00 AM EDT