Lakers News: Anthony Davis' Incredibly High Praise for Austin Reaves

Frank Vogel is starting to show that he trusts Austin Reaves. After the Lakers signed the former Sooner to a two-way contract this past August, Reaves has slowly picked up minutes with Los Angeles.

Tuesday night was by far Reaves' most impactful game in his young NBA career. He ended up laying 30 minutes in the win and scored 10 points, sinking two of his four 3-point attempts.

But Vogel is not the only one noticing Reaves and giving him the praise he deserves. Anthony Davis spoke about Reaves following the win and the toughness that he has brought to the game.

He comes in and played extremely well, hit some shots. (He) got hit in the face again. He plays through it. He is physical, tough. He is not scared of the moment. Any rookie can get scared in the moment — overtime, fourth quarter. The first time he has been through that in a close game as far as the NBA level. He stayed composed the entire time. He is definitely a guy we can use throughout the season.

Reaves does bring the intangibles to the game for the Lakers. It seems like he's all over the court any time he is in the game and consistently in someone's face on defense.

So far, he's been able to find perfect positioning when needed and moves the ball around the court efficiently. That's the presence Los Angeles needs from their role players this season.

Will Reaves continue to get that many minutes with LeBron back in the rotation? Maybe not. But you can bet that he will be a part of Vogel's plans for the future.