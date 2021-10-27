    • October 27, 2021
    Lakers News: Anthony Davis Injury Scare Ends With Overtime Dominance

    Anthony Davis went down hard and it was stressful.
    Tuesday night is proving to be yet another battle for the Lakers. With LA looking to tally their second win of the young season, the Spurs came out firing and pushing the envelope all night. 

    That led to the Lakers trailing for much of the game despite a very strong start. But just before the 4th quarter came to an end, Anthony Davis hit the ground grabbing onto his knee. It's a sight that has become familiar in Los Angeles and one that always has fans holing their breath. 

    Davis appeared to collide with another Spurs player and go knee to knee with him. He stayed down for a little before getting up and walking it off on the court

    The Spurs eventually tied it up at 114 and forced overtime in the final 30 seconds of the game. This came after the Lakers erased a 12 point deficit in the 4th quarter, and they went to overtime. 

    Davis was back in there during overtime though he was still limping around on the court for parts of it. But he stayed in for the entirety of the game and absolutely dominated when it mattered most. 

    Davis finished with 35 points and 17 rebounds with 4 of those points coming in overtime. 

