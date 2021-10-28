Lakers News: Anthony Davis Isn't Worried About the Offense, But the Defense is Another Story

The Lakers are scoring points this year. Just a handful of games into the early NBA season, Los Angeles is proving that they brought in the right guys to speed up the game and get buckets.

But what they are not doing is defending. The Lakers are allowing almost 120 points per game in the first five games of the season. Missing healthy guys is part of it, but it's more of an issue than it should be.

The biggest indication this that they're getting hit hard by relatively bad teams. The Thunder poured on 67 points in the second half last night while the inexperienced Spurs team put up 121. Even Anthony Davis knows it's an issue.

I’m not worried about the offense. We’ve been a team that’s been in the middle of the pack or below all year on the defensive end, and we have to get better at that first.

Last year, the Lakers rated out defensively as the top team in basketball. The year before that, they rated out in the top three teams in basketball. That has not been the case at all in 2021.

Their 111.4 rating ranks out as the 25th defense in the NBA. That is not a recipe to winning Championships and they know that. They're missing wing defenders and that has caused them to allow offenses to spread the floor.

Things can still get better, especially as guys get healthy again. But Frank Vogel has his work cut out for him.