Skip to main content
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Officially Joins E-Sports Team

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Officially Joins E-Sports Team

Anthony Davis announced that he's officially now a member of the Nuke Squad gaming clan.

Anthony Davis announced that he's officially now a member of the Nuke Squad gaming clan.

Anthony Davis alarmed plenty of Lakers fans last weekend when he stated that he hadn't shot a basketball since April 5th. Davis made the statement during an appearance in a video on the "Nuke Squad" YouTube channel. Apparently, it wasn't just a cameo appearance on the gaming clan's channel.

Davis tweeted out that he has officially become the group's fifth member. 

The group's leader Kris Lamberson, who goes by "FaZe Swagg", posted a photo of Davis' new Nuke Squad inspired necklace.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Plenty of Lakers fans are sure to have plenty of thoughts about Davis joining Nuke Squad, but it's fairly common for this generation of NBA players to spend time playing video games. The timing of the move for AD isn't the best, especially coming off a season where he missed 42 games and shot just 18.9% from three-point range.

AD is clearly reading at least some of the news. Just days after create a firestorm about his practice habits, Davis was spotted with prominent shooting specialist Chris Matthews. 

After missing 78 games over the last two regular seasons, this upcoming season feels like a pivotal one for AD. His injury history can't entirely be pinned on him, at least last year. 

His first injury was a knee injury after LeBron effectively shoved his defender into Davis. AD's second injury was from attempting a rebound and landing on Rudy Gobert's foot. Two instances of very poor luck.

Regardless, Davis needs to stay healthy this coming year and perform, or the whole gaming infatuation isn't going to sit well with Lakers fans. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: NBA Champion Labels Upcoming Kobe Documentary 'Must-See TV'

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18475584_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Comments on Anthony Davis' Practice Habits

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
lakers court logo usa today
News

ESPN's 2022-2023 Power Rankings Were Not Kind to the Lakers

By Adam Salcido18 hours ago
USATSI_16008535_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Exploring Russell Westbrook-Bradley Beal Trade Says NBA Insider

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_8119607_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Hire Chris Jent as Top Assistant Coach

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_16152818_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Could Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Return to LA Via Free Agency?

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_9080667_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Believes Steph Curry Could Pass Kobe Bryant On All-Time List

By Eric EulauJun 18, 2022
USATSI_10849981_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James and Kevin Love Practice Together in New York City

By Eric EulauJun 18, 2022