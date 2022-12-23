It took a while, but finally, we got some clarity on the Anthony Davis injury. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it wasn't good news.

On Friday, the Lakers announced on Twitter that Davis has been diagnosed with a stress injury in his root fight, and that he will be out indefinitely.

This doesn't provide a lot of clarity on the injury, as we don't know if it's fractured or not. But for now, we know that Davis is out, and has no timetable for a return.

That's bad news for the Lakers for a lot of reasons. First, they're without the guy who's been playing at an MVP level thus far in 2022, averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He was doing it all on both ends of the floor, and flourishing in his role as the No. 1 option on this Lakers team.

Now, without Davis, Lebron James will be forced to carry a much larger load, as the Lakers try to dig out of their 13-18 start and back into playoff contention.

However, there's more bad news for the Lakers.

Trade season is nearly upon us, and the Lakers have been linked to nearly 20 players on the market. However, with AD injured for an extended period of time, who knows if the Lakers will want to be aggressive and trade a future first-round pick. If they knew how long he would be out (and maybe they do and just aren't announcing it), they would be able to better judge if it's worth sending out first-round picks to contend this season — LeBron James is about to turn 38-years-old, after all.

But with AD sidelined indefinitely, and the Lakers on the outside of playoff contention , they find themselves in quite the predicament. Without a lot of clarity, one thing is certain. Things are not looking too good for the Purple and Gold right now.