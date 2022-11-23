Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Landing On Hand During Suns Game

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis enjoyed yet another historic night in a 115-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns, recording his fourth straight game with 30+ points and 16+ rebounds. In this case, he scored 37 points while shooting 11-of-17 from the floor and 15-of-16 from the charity stripe. He also pulled down a whopping 21 boards, blocked five shots, nabbed five steals, and had two assists to boot.

But, for a fleeting moment near the end of the first half, it looked like Davis might not be able to complete his fourth consecutive masterpiece. He fell on Devin Booker while attempting to put in a bunny, and appeared to awkwardly plant his left hand, which he held on the ground for a minute or two while the TNT broadcast cut to commercial. He wound up returning to the game to shoot free throws after the break, and would finish that first half with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.

In postgame remarks to the gathered press scrum, Davis spoke about the ailment at length.

"I don't know if I came down on his shoulder or something," Davis told reporters. "I hit, I guess, my funny bone and just lost feeling in my arm, my fingers, my hand. Still a little numb right now. My left hand so I didn't really need it much tonight. But it is what it is."

Though he did grab the wrist for much of the remaining half, it didn't seem to afflict him much when it came to scoring inside, as he, Lonnie Walker and Russell Westbrook were the only Lakers giving Phoenix much resistance late. LeBron James missed his fifth straight contest with a left adductor strain.

Here's hoping the issue does not linger for The Brow. Los Angeles can scarcely afford to lose the oft-injured big man for any extended period of time, given his immense play of late and the roster's relative shallowness.