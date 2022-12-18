Lakers News: As A Reserve, Russell Westbrook Is Making Lakers History

Mr. Triple Double is doing exactly that with the purple and gold

The Lakers earned themselves a big W last night after the debacle they experienced on Tuesday night against rival Boston Celtics.

L.A. came out on top against the Denver Nuggets without Anthony Davis in the second half, 126-108, to inch closer to .500.

The role players stepped up while LeBron James did his thing, putting up 30 points, nine rebounds, and four assists to take down the back-to-back MVP in Nikola Jokic.

However, last night, Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook accomplished history as he became the first player in Laker history to record a triple-double off the bench.

In 30 minutes, Westbrook put up 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists, propelling the Lakers to victory.

This is no surprise to anyone familiar with Russell’s game. Mr. Triple Double himself earned that nickname after surpassing Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history and averaging a triple-double four times in four seasons.

Many of Westbrook’s triple-doubles have gone without recognition since it’s a new norm for us. It’s odd if Westbrook doesn’t get a triple-double because of how often he used to get them.

Russ sits alone at the tipity top with 196 triple-doubles in NBA history, while teammate Lebron James is fifth on the list with 105. There’s a good chance Westbrook could hit 200 by the end of the season, which would be an almost unbreakable record.

The important thing is that it resulted in a win for the Lakers, and hopefully, they can string those along.

Fantastic accomplishment by Mr. Triple Double.