Assistant Coach Phil Handy Sings Praises Of Dwight Howard

During the 2020-21 season, the Laker sorely missed the presence of another big man. Montrezl Harrell is no slouch to be sure, but at 6'7 he was not the interior presence the Lakers had relied on the year before. Marc Gasol has been an elite player but when he joined LA it was clear his best years were behind him, and Andre Drummond just didn't quite fit in.

The championship 'bubble' Lakers had JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard. Howard has returned, and at least according to Lakers Assistant coach Phil Handy, his presence will pay off dividends because of his play, and his attitude. Here's Coach Handy's quote per Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports Network.

"Man, Dwight’s a Hall of Famer. People can call him a backup center if they want to but Dwight can start on just about any team in this league. His physical presence is just... unmatched. Dwight is a physical dude. Not only in his appearance but he IS physical! [laughs] in the way he plays; And that’s one thing that we kind of missed last year was that vertical presence. Him and JaVale [McGee] we missed both of those guys, man. That protection of the rim and a lot of people really don’t understand how smart they are just in terms of their IQ’s and again, what they do. So his presence and his energy – Dwight brings incredible energy every night in the way he plays and how he supports his teammates and just – he’s gonna be one of those guys that’s going to give us a boost every night because he’s always full of energy on the sidelines and on the court."

Howard as a hall of famer is a conversation for another day, but Coach Handy has an argument for that. What's telling in this quote is that the Lakers missed that physical presence. Howard is not the Howard of the 2009 Magic, but his ability to protect the rim has almost barely diminished in over a decade. That is pretty impressive. His averages in blocked shots have only slightly decreased since his prime years, if you account his average minutes per game.

After an acrimonious departure from the Lakers after the 2012-2103 season, there were a lot of Laker fans who were happy to boo Howard anytime he returned to LA. As they say, a lot can change in a few short years. Howard was integral to the Lakers title in the bubble season.

Howard's winning personality is clearly a welcomed return, as well. He's always had as much fun enjoying life as anyone who's ever played the game. His personality and his physical presence will be key to another Lakers title run.