Lakers News: Austin Reaves' Popularity Shows During Trip to Asia
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the world's most historic and popular franchises. They have a brand like no other. If you're a part of it, there is nothing like it — just ask Lakers starting guard Austin Reaves.
Reaves is on an Asia tour with his signature shoe brand, Rigorer Sports, and it's clear he is a hot commodity in the largest continent in the world.
Watch as Reaves is bombarded by fans on the first day of his tour, starting in Guangzhou, China.
Reaves will be in Asia next week for his signature shoe tour. The 26-year-old is popular not only because he is a Laker but also because he has established himself as one of the top role players in the game.
Reaves is coming off his third NBA season, and from day one, he established himself as a fan favorite due to his stylistic and clutch play. The Arkansas native has shown he is an excellent fit alongside the Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
In any game, Reaves can be one of the top players on the court, as he can score on all three levels and put maximum effort into defense.
Although Reaves has been the subject of trade rumors, the Lakers and head coach JJ Redick are fond of him, and he will likely enter his fourth season in the purple and gold.
