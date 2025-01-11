Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reacts to Devastating Wildfires in Los Angeles
Devastation in Los Angeles continues as the city does its’ best to contain the major wildfires resulting in nearly 180,000 residents being forced to evacuate their homes. The death toll has reportedly risen to 11, with officials saying they aren’t certain if there are more just yet.
A mix between strong Santa Ana winds and abnormally dry vegetation in Southern California kickstarted the Palisades fire which has now burned through nearly 23,000 acres of land. Since then, wildfires all around the area have ignited totaling 38,185 acres burned, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Tens of thousands of people lost their homes or businesses as a result of the Palisades and Eaton wildfires. With Los Angeles being the hub for media and entertainment, a number of athletes and celebrities are among those who are recovering from the damage.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Redick recently shared his home burned to the ground but was prayerfully able to get his family to safety.
Redick was emotional as he finally addressed the media following this tragedy, saying he wasn’t prepared for the devastation he witnessed.
The NBA community has been very vocal and supportive of those affected, including Laker stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Reaves recently spoke out addressing the impact of such a tragedy,
"It's been sad, because this is my fourth year here, and LA has showed me nothing but love since Day One when I got here," Reaves said. "I was telling my people a couple of months ago that I see myself here forever after basketball, living here just because I enjoy it so much. Seeing the pictures, seeing the videos, it's just sad. People having to leave their homes, the Palisades burning to the ground, it's just a tragedy. It's a sad time, but I know we'll get through it because LA is such a great place."
Redick is now back with the team, and was filmed getting shots up before practice on Friday. Reaves mentions the court is where everyone feels most at home.
“This is our safe place. Even before this tragedy has happened, this is a place we come to kind of block everything out. It's nothing different today.”
The Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The team will continue awaiting decisions for future games.
Click the links below for more information, updates, and how to help:
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires.
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation. Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
