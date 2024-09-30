Lakers News: Austin Reaves Sends Message to Doubters Ahead of 2024-25 NBA Season
The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the 2024-25 season as one of the middle-of-the-pact teams. From the outside looking in, it's fair to view them as such.
The Lakers were an underwhelming squad last year. Despite all the talent and additions they made the previous offseason, injuries hampered them, and they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs.
This year, not too many people are high on them, but that doesn't matter to the Lakers, especially their starting shooting guard Austin Reaves.
Reaves doesn't care what people think of him or his team. During media day, he addressed the doubters, saying he doesn't have to post on social media to show that he is working.
"For me, why do I have to prove to everyone I'm working out? I don't have to post it on Instagram."
This may relate to Reaves spending more time on the golf course than on the basketball court. Of course, that's what we may think because he posts on his social media that he is on the course, thinking he doesn't work on his game.
However, that may not be the case at all. Reaves said that out of the three months without basketball, he only golfed 60 days during his offseason. That may be a lot, but he also said that he golfed way more last offseason than this past offseason.
Reaves will have a lot on his plate this season. Head coach JJ Redick hopes for big things on Reaves and can't wait to unlock his true potential.
When Redick had his introductory press conference, he was asked about Reaves, and he said he couldn't wait to coach him.
"He's excellent. I cannot wait to coach Austin. One of the reasons I can't wait to coach him is because of his competitive spirit. He has a real mental toughness and competitive approach every single night," said Redick.
Reaves is coming off a season where he averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from the three-point range in 82 games (57 starts).
The Arkansas native is ready to take the next leap, and Laker fans hope he does, as does the coaching staff. It will be a massive year for the former Oklahoma Sooner, who will have a lot on his plate on both sides of the floor.
