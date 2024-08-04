Lakers News: Austin Reaves Talks LA Making NBA History with LeBron, Bronny James
Fourth-year starting Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves enjoyed an impressive run in 2023-24. Though he didn't become the kind of fringe All-Star many of us had hoped to see, the 6-foot-5 Oklahoma product still had a solid run as the third-best player on a 47-35 playoff team. The now-26-year-old swingman averaged 15.9 points on a .486/.367/.853 slash line, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.8 steals a night.
Next year, it appears that the Lakers will look more or less the same — along with two key rookie additions in former University of Tennessee Volunteers shooting guard Dalton Knecht, selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and former USC Trojans point guard Bronny James, the No. 55 pick. Of course, the most remarkable element of Bronny James' selection is the fact that he will be playing alongside his dad, 20-time All-Star forward LeBron James. In so doing, the father-son duo will become the first such tandem to suit up together in the histtory of the league. Reaves recently reflected on the moment during a promotion in Manila for online gaming site Arena Plus, per Rappler Sports.
“It’s crazy to think about,” Reaves said. “Obviously, for LeBron, he’s 39 I believe, going into Year 22. For him to just put himself in that position, to have an opportunity to play with his son, it’s special. I know, obviously for him, it’s a very, very big thing. We’ve had conversations about it. And I know he’ll be extra motivated to be at his peak level, as always."
LeBron James enjoyed his 20th All-NBA season in 2023-24. The 6-foot-9 superstar, currently guiding Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer, averaged 25.7 points on a .540/.410/.750 slash line, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks a night for Los Angeles last year, his healthiest-ever season as a Laker.
“For me to be able to be around them and to see what it’s going to be like, it’s going to be very cool for me, and I can’t wait to see Bronny grow," Reaves said. "Obviously, he gets a bad rap because of who his dad is. Everybody’s going to hold him to the standard of his dad when the kid just wants to play and have fun and create his own path. I can’t wait to get around him and see him grow and ultimately, pave out a career for himself in his own way.”
