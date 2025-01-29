Lakers News: Bronny James Checks in Early Against Sixers
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James surprisingly checked into the game against the Philadelphia 76ers midway through the first quarter.
It was James' first non-garbage time minutes since opening night.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick appears to be shaking things up as their backup point guard, Gabe Vincent, is out for the second night in a row.
It's unclear how big of a role James will play tonight.
James' time in the NBA has been uneventful so far.
In the NBA, James is averaging 0.4 points per game, 0.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.2 steals in 2.3 minutes of action. On top of that, he is shooting 10 percent from the field.
His time in the G League has been vastly different. In seven games played with the South Bay Lakers, he is averaging 13.4 points per game, 3.,4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 21.2 percent from three in 26.9 minutes of action.
It is clear that James still has a long way to go to be a reliable player in the NBA, even if that is off the bench. The Lakers and many knew that as he decided to take his talents to the next level after one season at USC.
