Lakers News: Bronny James Not a Lock For LA at Pick 55
Much of the discussion around the Los Angeles Lakers entering the 2024 NBA Draft has been about whether or not they will draft former USC Trojans guard Bronny James. James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, declared for the draft despite a poor first season at USC.
Nonetheless, he has been linked with the Lakers very heavily. His dad has spoken at length in the past about playing alongside his son and the Lakers could make that become a reality.
However, it seems that Los Angeles taking Bronny in the second round at pick No. 55 may not be a full lock. NBA insider Shams Charania appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss the draft plans of Bronny.
"It wouldn't surprise me if he went to the Lakers at 55 but we'll see if anyone steps up before that"
With Los Angeles holding the No. 55 pick, another team could decide to draft him before it's their turn. However, the Lakers could always get another pick in the draft to make sure that they land Bronny.
Charania also mentions that Bronny and his camp may elect to tell teams not to draft him so he lands with a specific team. Bronny has only worked out with the Lakers and Phoenix Suns, further pushing the narrative of him heading to the Lakers.
Only time will tell but the likelihood of Bronny being a member of the Lakers when all is said and done seems to be a decent reality.
