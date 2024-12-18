Lakers News: Bucks Star Takes Massive Shot at LA Following NBA Cup Victory
The Milwaukee Bucks won the second inaugural NBA Cup on Tuesday night by taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a game that the Bucks really took control of in the second half. They became the second champions after the Los Angeles Lakers won it last season over the Pacers.
After the Lakers won it a season ago, they failed to get out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. They got beaten by the second-seeded Nuggets. It was the second straight season that they lost to the Nuggets in the playoffs. This season, the Lakers did not qualify for the Vegas round of the NBA Cup.
Despite not making it to Vegas, the Lakers were very much on the mind of one Bucks player. Bobby Portis, who has played much better in recent weeks, had some choice words about the Lakers while he was celebrating winning the NBA Cup on Tuesday night.
While speaking to The Athletic, he had this to say about the Lakers.
“We’re not Hollywood. We have hard-working guys (who are) selfless and who give themselves up for the betterment of the team. It’s not about the points you score. It’s all about winning, being connected. Our group is different from their group. We’re just different in that regard of selfless guys that give themselves up. You can’t really compare the two teams — not at all.”
Portis seems to imply that the Lakers are more into individual stats than they are about winning championships. LeBron James and Anthony Davis would disagree with that fact and so would the front office. There's a reason that Los Angeles fired Darvin Ham and hired JJ Redick.
The Lakers sit tenth in the Western Conference standings, so they have plenty of work to do if they want to avoid the Play-In game. They have some moves to make around the trade deadline to help themselves make a push toward an NBA championship this season.
As far as the Bucks are concerned, they are playing much better than they started the season, but it's weird that Portis is even talking about the Lakers right now. He should be more worried about celebrating the NBA Cup victory and how they are going to sustain that play for the rest of the season.
You can bet the Lakers will be using this as motivation when they play the Bucks next.
More Lakers news: Should Plummeting Lakers Blow Up Team, Embrace the Tank?