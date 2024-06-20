Lakers News: Bulls Trade Alex Caruso to LA Rival
Well, the dream of point guard Alex Caruso returning to the Los Angeles Lakers is over. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls have traded Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder are sending back forward Josh Giddy to Chicago. There aren't any draft picks expected to be moved to Chicago in a shocking development.
Chicago had been holding onto Caruso for a long time amid trade speculation and they reportedly valued him highly. Los Angeles had shown interest in getting him back from the Bulls but they weren't willing to meet the asking price.
Unless the Thunder trade Caruso to the Lakers, his days in Los Angeles are likely over. Wojnarowski mentioned that Oklahoma City wants to extend Caruso as he is entering the final year of his current contract.
This is a massive move by the Thunder as they look to move even closer to being true title contenders. The Thunder finished this past season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and have now added Caruso to the mix.
The Lakers will have their hands full with the Thunder going forward and the Western Conference just got even harder. This isn't the move that any fan was hoping for but now Los Angeles can move on from the Caruso dream.
