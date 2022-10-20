As Lakers forward LeBron James enters his 20th season, he has been in the league over half of his life since being drafted out of high school. James doesn't appear to be slowing down soon and is on track to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all time scoring record if he can remain healthy.

With any profession, being apart of the a company for 20 years is no easy feat. Being apart of the NBA for 20 years is something virtually impossible as the average NBA career span is about 4.5 years (via NBA.com).

James has nearly five times the average span of a career and some of the greatest people in their respective industries wanted to show their love for the Hall of Fame career so far. Among those paying their respects are tennis star Serena Williams, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Warriors forward Draymond Green, and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

It remains to be seen how much more time we have left to witness James on the court, but father time always catches up. In this instance, father time is still losing to James as he is coming off a 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists season.

James appeared in his 18th All-Star game in a row despite slowly seeing his games played slow down. James hasn't played in more than 67 games since his final season in Cleveland and it may be a sign of things to come.